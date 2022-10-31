No major incidents on first day of matric exams, says Education Department

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that the first official day of the 2022 National Senior Certificate exams has gone on without major challenges. More than 794 000 candidates sat for the two-hour English Paper 1 in 6 800 centres around the country on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite the rain in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal, there were no reported disruptions in any provinces, the department said. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga praised the Class of 2022 for their resilience and perseverance. She said the Class of 2022 was the worst affected in terms of the impact of Covid-19. She appealed to South Africans to continue to support the NSC candidates throughout the exam period which ends in the first week of December. On Tuesday, November 1, more than 165 360 candidates will write Economics Paper 1 which is also scheduled for two-hours.

Motshekga, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi monitored the start of the NSC exams at Nellmapius Secondary School in Pretoria on Monday morning. Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, together with the KZN MEC for Education, Mbali Frazer, monitored the start of exams at the Ogwini Comprehensive High School. [email protected]

Story continues below Advertisement