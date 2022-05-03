No word yet on Leondale High School 'Dagga Day' disciplinary hearing outcome

The Gauteng Department of Education is yet to give an update on a disciplinary hearing following the suspension of 36 learners at the Leondale High School. The learners were filmed smoking dagga. Last week, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi attended the hearing. At the time, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said when an outcome is reached, it will be communicated to the parents.

He further urged parents to talk to their children about such topics and ensure that discipline is upheld. "We need co-operation from parents. We need to discipline our children at home. When they come to our schools, they should know they are here to learn," Mabona told eNCA in an interview. He said teachers had to focus on the curriculum and not chase after children.

Thirty-six Leondale High School pupils have been suspended after taking part in a 'Dagga Day'. Mabona said the school's principal has since apologised to parents.

Speaking to IOL, Mabona said there was no update yet. Last month, the learners made headlines after videos of them smoking dagga went viral on social media. In at least two of the clips, learners could be seen standing on school property, smoking and sharing the dagga. Just weeks before, several learners from Ekurhuleni's Randfontein High School were hospitalised after consuming dagga-infused muffins or space cakes. At least 11 learners felt sick and had to be taken to medical facilities.

