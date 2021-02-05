Nominations for for Global Student/Teacher Awards are now open
A Global Student Prize of USD 50 000 (R750 375) has been created to recognise the gains made by extraordinary students who impact on learning and society. The prize has been announced by Chegg.org and Varkey Foundation (UK).
It’s a sister prize to the annual USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize. The Chegg.org student award will be open to students worldwide who are 16 years-old and above and are currently enrolled in an academic institution or skills and training programme. Students enrolled in online courses and part-time students will also be eligible.
The prize highlights students’ stories and voices. Both prizes are also a reflection on the efforts of teachers in preparing youngsters for the future and the potential their achieving students are displaying in their learning journeys. They will collate inspirational stories from both sides of education.
Teachers who apply for the Global Teacher Prize will be evaluated on:
Teaching practices
- Innovations in addressing regional challenges
- Achieving learning outcomes
- Impacting on the community outside of the classroom
- Helping children become global citizens
- Improving the teaching profession; and
- Gaining recognition from external sources.
Students applying for the Global Student Prize will be assessed on:
Academic achievement
- Impact on peers
- Making a difference in their communities and beyond
- How they overcame the odds to achieve
- How they display creativity and innovation
- How they conduct themselves as global citizens
Sunny Varkey, the philanthropist behind the initiative said: “Both these prizes have been launched to highlight the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to global pandemics.”
Last year’s winner, Ranjitsinh Disale, shared half his winnings with the other Top 10 finalists.
Candidates for both prizes will be shortlisted down to the Top 50 and then a Top 10 finalist list.
Applications are open and will close on Friday, April 30 2021 for both prizes.
