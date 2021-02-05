Nominations for for Global Student/Teacher Awards are now open

A Global Student Prize of USD 50 000 (R750 375) has been created to recognise the gains made by extraordinary students who impact on learning and society. The prize has been announced by Chegg.org and Varkey Foundation (UK).

It’s a sister prize to the annual USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize. The Chegg.org student award will be open to students worldwide who are 16 years-old and above and are currently enrolled in an academic institution or skills and training programme. Students enrolled in online courses and part-time students will also be eligible.

The prize highlights students’ stories and voices. Both prizes are also a reflection on the efforts of teachers in preparing youngsters for the future and the potential their achieving students are displaying in their learning journeys. They will collate inspirational stories from both sides of education.

Teachers who apply for the Global Teacher Prize will be evaluated on:

Teaching practices