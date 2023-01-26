North West Department of Education dismisses stationery shortage allegations

North West Department of Education MEC Viola Motsumi has dismissed allegations that learners in the Ratlou Local Municipality write their school work on pieces of paper owing to a lack of books and other stationery items. “I really wish to dismiss the allegation of the shortage of stationery in Ratlou Local Municipality schools,” she said.

Reports have emerged that learners are forced to study without adequate school material. Motsumi instead confirmed that the department delivered stationery in most of the schools that fall under the municipality. “On the day the media visited the schools of Ratlou trucks delivering stationery were busy off loading in different schools. We view this move as an attempt to cause sensation where there is no crisis at all. All schools received stationery since late last year and delivery is still being done where there are shortages,” she clarified.

According to the department, textbooks and stationery were ordered last year from the manufacturers and were delivered across the province long before the reopening of schools. “Some schools received 100% of stationery while some had shortages in few grades. Those schools with shortages managed to share stationery with other learners while waiting for the delivery,” it said. Motsumi further indicated that some schools had a surplus and were able to distribute textbooks to all learners.

The department said it would continue to monitor areas where there are shortages and will address them accordingly. Meanwhile, parents guardians in other provinces are still dealing with stationery, infrastructure and learner placements challenges despite the 2023 academic year being well underway. [email protected]

