North West Education MEC fast tracks infrastructure backlog at schools

Education MEC in the North West, Viola Motsumi, engaged with the community of Tigane near Klerksdorp on Wednesday who were aggrieved by the slow pace in the completion of their school. The community has been complaining about the slow pace of Tigane Secondary School completion which is a result of payment glitches, among others, and delaying their children's quality education.

Learners are attending classes at Gaenthone Secondary School and because of migration to townships, the school is overcrowded. Learners are using a hybrid attendance model to accommodate overcrowding. In her interactions with the community liaison officer, school principal and School Governing Body (SGB) members, Motsumi assured them a speedy process to deal with the situation.

“It should not be the case that our learners' chance of obtaining quality education has to be compromised by glitches unrelated to them. It cannot be that our learners' dignity, and rights have to be compromised because of issues that can be sorted at the corporate level. “I take this time to reassure the school community of Tigane that a school will be afforded to them and learners will be moved to their new school of Tigane Secondary School as soon as possible.