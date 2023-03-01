North West Education MEC vows ‘heads will roll’ if officials caught slacking

Johannesburg - The Education MEC in North West, Viola Motsumi, has assured principals and teachers that “heads are going to roll” for departmental officials who were not doing their work optimally. This comes after Motsumi’s visit to schools in the Bojanala district to interact with principals and teachers on the challenges they face on a day-to-day basis.

During the interaction sessions, principals and teachers were given an opportunity to raise their concerns. Some of the concerns raised were about the state of infrastructure of their schools, teacher provisioning, while others wanted to be trained on financial management and dealing with the ill-discipline of the learners. ”After listening to all your complaints, l feel that our departmental officials are the ones who have failed our principals. The budget is available, and l am wondering why they are not repairing schools. From now on, heads are going to roll for those officials who don't perform at work,” she said.

Motsumi said people should be held accountable for not doing their work. “People who don't want to work should resign and go stay at home. I am going to ensure that we work together in order to provide learners with quality education,” she said. The MEC further cautioned principals against mismanagement of school funds. “I take this time to make an appeal with all our principals who are involved in financial mismanagement to desist from that action because, eventually, they will lose their jobs and sometimes get arrested.

“Also, l call on our communities at large to allow learners to attend school, even when there are protests in their areas. If we want to improve results, learners should be given a chance to attend school without any disruption,” she said. Meanwhile, Motsumi is expected to take the roadshow to Ngaka Modiri Molema and Dr Kenneth Kaunda Districts as follows: NGAKA MODIRI MOLEMA DISTRICT

