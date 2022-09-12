North West MEC wants underperforming schools to pull up their socks in matric exams

Johannesburg - North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela is gunning for underperforming schools in the province ahead of the start of the matric exams this year. Grade 12 learners are expected to sit for their final exams in the next few weeks and Matsemela is working on improving the results for the Class of 2022.

As a starting point, the MEC is targeting the underperforming schools to jack up their performance. This week, Matsemela is expected to visit underperforming schools in the Bojanala district. This comes after she visited similar schools in the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district in Vryburg on Thursday and Friday.

The provincial Department of Education in the North West said there were 30 underperforming schools that the MEC targeted and these were schools that obtained less than 70% during the matric exams last year. There were 14 schools in the Greater Taung sub-district, 11 in Lekwa Teemane and five in Kagisano Molopo. Matsemela said during her visit to the district on Thursday and Friday that they were keeping a close eye on the schools.

“These schools are given special attention to get out of the trap zone of 70% by zooming in on their problematic areas. This strategy has worked miraculously in the past. We know that when they go back to their schools, they will implement these strategies,” she said. She stated that the North West province was aiming to be among the top three positions in the country. During the sessions, schools were given an opportunity to present and outline their challenges, and a team of experts advised them on how to overcome the situation.