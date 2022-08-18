North West school resumes classes after one month shutdown

Teaching and learning at the Morokweng Primary School in the North West Province has resumed schooling after a four-week shutdown due to an outcry by parents who complained about the conditions of the school. The North West Department of Education confirmed the resumption of teaching and learning on Wednesday at the school in Morokweng Village near Ganyesa.

The department said that a recovery plan was in place to cover the lost teaching time. Since the beginning of the third quarter in the school calendar, learners could not return to school because parents demanded a new school be built. The school has since received 20 mobile classrooms to mitigate the challenging school environment. Two more will be delivered as soon as they arrive, the provincial department confirmed.

North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was thankful to the Morokweng school community for patience in the last month. “We are thankful to the school community of Morokweng Primary School for their patience during this time. Indeed, our learners deserve better, safe, and dignified space for learning,” she said. “Currently processes are unfolding for building of a new school. In terms of lost teaching and learning time, extra classes are being administered to meet the lost time,” added Matsemela.

The school will remain open during the September spring break so that learners can catch-up and conclude the syllabus.