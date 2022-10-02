North West schoolboy drowns during life skills seminar

Rustenburg - Grade 11 learner at Michael Modisakeng Secondary School in Majakaneng, south of Brits drowned during a life skills peer education seminar for boys near Rustenburg. According to the North West Department of Education, the boy drowned on Saturday after he allegedly disappeared unnoticed and went on to jump into the swimming pool at the Sparkling Waters Hotel.

"It is alleged that the deceased disappeared without anyone’s notice and went on to jump inside the swimming pool," said departmental spokesperson Elias Malindi. He said hotel guests who were close to the swimming pool reported to the authorities that a learner jumped into the swimming pool. "Immediately, the departmental officials rushed and took him out of the swimming pool. They tried to save his life by giving him a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) while waiting for the ambulance and his family.

"Upon the arrival of the Emergency Service Unit, the learner was declared dead at the scene," he said. North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. "On behalf of the department, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the entire school community of Michael Modisakeng Secondary School. This unfortunate incident came unexpectedly," she said.

Ninety-two boys from Moretele and Madibeng sub-districts attended the seminar. The Grade 10 and 11 boys attended the seminar which discussed topical issues like gender based violence, prevention of teenage pregnancy and bullying at school, among others. "The department is trying its best to educate boy learners about all topics which affect the general society negatively. The aim is to empower boys to be responsible adults when they leave school. "A similar summit was hosted on the previous week at Moses Kotane sub-district and the plan is to cover the entire province. Seeing the seminar ending like this is truly devastating," Matsemela said.

