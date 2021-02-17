North-West University first-year intake reaches full capacity
The North-West University (NWU) announced that it would not be allowing walk-in students during the registration of first-year students.
“NWU will not allow persons who did not qualify for admission, did not receive an offer to study or who applied late to enter its campuses as so-called walk-ins during the registration period for first-year students in 2021,” their statement read.
The term “walk-ins” refer mostly to non-accepted students who still want to study but did not meet the criteria or did not apply for admissions.
The university said it has reached its full capacity for 2021 intakes, in the various qualifications, with no extra places available.
“The NWU is proud of every Grade 12 learner who will complete their school careers successfully and want to wish them well in advance as they embark on their various endeavours. Unfortunately, we are just not able to accommodate any walk-ins who did not qualify during the application process last year,” said deputy registrar Professor Michael Temane.
According to the university, it also wanted to prevent any mass gathering at the as per adherence to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines.
Matric results will only be released on February 23 and universities are set to issue acceptance letters a week later. Academics would then take place mid-March for first years.
Meanwhile, Umalusi the Quality Council for General and Further Education and Training, has given the Department of Basic Education the green light to release the November 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results.
Umalusi Council Chairperson, John Volmink said: “The executive committee is satisfied, based on available evidence there were no systemic irregularities reported which might have compromised the overall credibility and integrity of the November 2020 NSC examination administered by the Department of Basic Education.