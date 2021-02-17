North-West University first-year intake reaches full capacity

The North-West University (NWU) announced that it would not be allowing walk-in students during the registration of first-year students.

“NWU will not allow persons who did not qualify for admission, did not receive an offer to study or who applied late to enter its campuses as so-called walk-ins during the registration period for first-year students in 2021,” their statement read.

The term “walk-ins” refer mostly to non-accepted students who still want to study but did not meet the criteria or did not apply for admissions.

The university said it has reached its full capacity for 2021 intakes, in the various qualifications, with no extra places available.

“The NWU is proud of every Grade 12 learner who will complete their school careers successfully and want to wish them well in advance as they embark on their various endeavours. Unfortunately, we are just not able to accommodate any walk-ins who did not qualify during the application process last year,” said deputy registrar Professor Michael Temane.