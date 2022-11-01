North West University principal and vice-chancellor appointed as adjunct professor at top US university

The College of Engineering at the North Carolina State University has appointed the North West University principal and vice-chancellor, Dr Bismark Tyobeka as its adjunct professor in Nuclear Engineering. This latest appointment at one of the United States of America’s top university’s has boosted the dream of the North-West University (NWU) to be an internationally recognised university.

The College of Engineering at the North Carolina State University (NCSU) appointed Dr Bismark Tyobeka as adjunct professor in Nuclear Engineering for a period of three years, effective 1 November 2022. Adjunct professors in the United States’ system of higher education occupy non-remunerative positions. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the university said this appointment would enhance Dr Tyobeka’s work as principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU and enable him and the NWU to build engagement opportunities between the two institutions.

The Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) ranks North Carolina State University among the top 1% globally. In 2021, the US News and World Report released their rankings, and the NCSU Nuclear Engineering Graduate Programme was ranked number three, and among public universities, the NCSU Nuclear Engineering programme ranks number two. Dr Tyobeka is a leading global nuclear power expert who has worked with many universities abroad and is continuing to make an impact on the international stage. In his capacity as adjunct professor, Dr Tyobeka’s responsibilities will include the development of joint research and education collaboration opportunities between the College of Engineering of the NCSU and the NWU.

He will also be responsible for coordinating faculty and student exchange visits and stays, supervising and co-advising graduate students’ research, and working with graduate students to develop dissertation research. Bert Sorgdrager, the chairperson of the NWU Council, said they are very happy that their vice-chancellor’s knowledge and skills were being recognised by internationally reputable organisations. “We are confident that, in addition to giving our staff and students research opportunities, this recognition will strengthen our resolve to invest in our internationalisation programme and establish more partnerships,” Sorgdrager said.

According to Dr Tyobeka, this is one of the ways to enhance their journey towards the realisation of the NWU’s dream to be internationally recognised for excellence, not only in Africa but across the globe. “Internationalisation is key to building the NWU’s international reputation and to widen and solidify our footprint,” he said. Dr Tyobeka said he believed there were two ways to take the NWU to the world.

Firstly, by introducing lecturers and researchers into international partnerships, and secondly, by building friendships on a global scale. “The United States is home to some of the biggest and most respected universities. If we are doing our part in internationalisation, we need to form and nurture good bonds there. I will continue to engage with my networks from many years ago when I worked abroad to build mutually beneficial relationships and open new doors and great opportunities for the NWU’s students, lecturers, and researchers,” said Dr Tyobeka. The Dean of the College of Engineering at the NCSU, Dr Louis A Martin-Vega, said he and his colleagues were looking forward to collaborating with Dr Tyobeka.