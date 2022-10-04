Northern Cape community receives their first 4IR stream lab

Johannesburg - Learners and educators at Vooruitsig Intermediate School in Upington, Northern Cape, welcomed their first Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) stream laboratory. The Sakhikamva Foundation, in partnership with Software AG, launched its 8th Stream Lab for schools, serving under-resourced communities. The classrooms are fully equipped with 4IR technology and will accommodate 40 learners.

The internet-connected laboratory is fully equipped with tablets and drones and includes AI, robotics and app development software, enabling learners to explore and experiment with the latest technologies that are driving all aspects of the modern world. The Sakhikamva Foundation is a non–profit organisation involved in aviation awareness and skills development for the youth and children in the aerospace industry. The foundation said the stream classroom established in the Northern Cape is the first and will promote Science, Technology, Robotics, Engineering, Aerospace and Mathematics learning in schools and prepare learners for the modern world of work that is indivisible from the digital realm.

"The launch of the STREAM laboratory at Vooruitsig Intermediate comes just ahead of the roll-out of the new South African coding and robotics curriculum, which recognises that computer science, computer programming and languages need to be components of a basic education," the foundation said. The school's principal,Thelma Beukes, showed gratitude to the foundation and Software AG for their good work of making sure that learners know about the 4IR education. "Our new lab represents a giant leap for our school community, opening up new opportunities for our children to succeed in subjects like Mathematics and Science while also empowering them to learn about technology and engineering in ways that have not been possible for them before," she said.

Beukes said the learners' experience in the lab would enable them to develop vital skills such as creative and critical thinking. "They will realise the value of good teamwork and see for themselves how important innovation is, how it can change lives for the better and how they, too, can be part of the efforts to improve lives and livelihoods in their own Northern Cape communities," she maintained. Software AG transformation Director Ndazi Nokoane said the lab at Vooruitsig Intermediate is in line with their commitment to uplift and bring technology access to the communities.

She said the lab is the third lab 4iR classroom they have supported with Sakhikamva Foundation. "Overall, Software AG, together with other partners, has built and supported nine labs around South Africa since 2020. We believe that it is vital that these Northern Cape learners are able to get hands-on with latest technologies and have the chance to build critical problem-solving and innovation skills that will empower them to become future change-makers and innovators in their community," she said. Welcoming the lab, the Director of GET Curriculum at the Northern Cape Department of Education, Basie Mathane, said they were delighted that The Sakhikamva Foundation and Software AG brought the fantastic 21st-century learning laboratory to their learners in Upington, their provincial commercial hub.

"They will be able to have a unique hands-on experience of technologies that are transforming all sectors of human endeavour, including agriculture. "The exceptional resources offered by the STREAM lab will inspire learners’ curiosity and ignite learning in Maths and Science, as well as Technology," he said. Mathane said the lab would prepare their learners for the real world of work and enable them to think differently and more expansively about their future.

Furthermore, Founder of The Sakhikamva, Fatima Jakoet, said: "Bringing a STREAM lab to the Northern Cape for the first time is a significant milestone for the Sakhikamva Foundation. "We believe that when it comes to enabling South African youth to develop 4iR skill-sets, no one should be left behind. We are delighted that these learners and their teachers in Upington are now going to have a quality tech space to explore, discover, create and learn the skills that are essential in 21st-century life." [email protected]