NPO recognised for addressing STEM skills shortage

The NPO proved its capabilities and commitment during the 2020 pandemic-hit year with remarkable matric results: 283 matriculants from 75 disadvantaged schools in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga achieved a 100% pass rate, an 86% bachelor pass rate, a total of 447 distinctions, and the top 10 learners – seven of whom are female – achieved seven and more distinctions each.

In South Africa, PROTEC is an NGO that is tackling this shortage by providing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) skills education support to the underprivileged. Their efforts were recently recognised in a prestigious award – the Corporate Livewire South Africa Prestige 2020/2021 Best NPO in Education Award.

Today, PROTEC’s team provides holistic educational support through a hybrid approach, using the best of both online and in-class lessons in maths, science, technology and English, as well as World of Work lessons covering life skills training and application and preparation for tertiary studies.

According to Balan Moodley, CEO of PROTEC, the Prestige judges were impressed by PROTEC’s proven track record that has seen more than 30 000 students graduating and embarking on a range of STEM and other careers. “We are extremely delighted to win this important award and to be recognised for our consistent good results.”

Moodley says that the NPO’s 2020 matric results are particularly noteworthy. “The PROTEC team and the 2020 matriculants pulled out all the stops to ensure lessons continued – often against impossible odds – throughout the hard lockdowns, with the students and PROTEC overcoming challenges of limited or no data, a lack of devices, and other social issues.”