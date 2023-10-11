NSFAS appoints chief operations officer as new executive for core business

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has appointed Errol Makhubela as the new executive for Core Business, effective from December 1. Makhubela, who is now the Chief Operations Officer (COO), will form part of the NSFAS executive management in charge of student applications support, quality assurance, support services, and value-added support for an optimal student experience.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a statement. NSFAS's acting CEO, Masile Ramorwesi, said that his appointment comes as a relief to the scheme after the former COO Nthuseng Mphahlele's departure. "Mr Makhubele's arrival will bring much needed relief among Executives who had to multi-task after the departure of our COO, Ms Nthuseng Mphahlele," he said.

According to NSFAS, Makhubele was not new to the South African financial services sector but a trail-blazer who served for top institutions as a game changer. "He is a trail-blazer who not only kept affairs in check at the National Treasury as the Chief Director: Financial Markets and Stability, but has chaired several prominent Boards such as the Financial Sector Development and Reform Program (FSDRP World Bank Programme) as well as the SADC Exchange Control Committee on the Finance and Investment Protocol. He has also contributed to several entities' Boards as an ordinary Board member and in some cases as chair of sub-committees," it said. Makhubela's qualifications include a BCom degree, with majors in Economics and Finance, a postgraduate degree in the Law of Banking and Financial Markets as well as an MBL degree.