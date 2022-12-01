NSFAS celebrates 30 years of existence

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) on Thursday evening held a gala dinner to celebrate its existence which spans over three decades.

Those who attended the festivities included Higher Education Deputy Minister Buti Manamela, former Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Professor Onkgopotse “JJ” Tabane and other industry experts across the education sector in South Africa.

The NSFAS 30th anniversary event was also aimed at showcasing the impact that the scheme has had on individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds over the years.

“Since 1991, NSFAS funding has grown from disbursing R21.4 million to almost R50 billion to aid poor yet deserving individuals seeking to further their studies at public universities and TVET colleges. The other notable milestone for the scheme has been the integration of all public universities and TVET colleges into the student-centred model wherein students apply directly to NSFAS for financial aid,” the entity said in a statement.