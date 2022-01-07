NSFAS funding application closing date has been extended by two weeks for 2022 academic year

GOOD news, potential students and students who missed the deadline to apply for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) still have a chance. NSFAS has announced its extension by two weeks to their application closing date, giving another chance to those who may still wish to apply for the funding for 2022 academic year.

In a statement released yesterday, NSFAS announced that applicants have until January 21 to apply. “The National Student Financial Aid Scheme would like to notify all learners, out of school youth and non-funded students, that after consulting with various stakeholders, the deadline for applications for students financial aid has been extended to Friday, January 21, 2022. The previous deadline was Friday, January 7, 2022.” Potential applicants are argued to make use of the opportunity as there will no further extension on the application deadline.

NSFAS provides a fully subsidised funding for both poor and working-class students at public universities. The bursary covers full cost of the study including tuition, registration, learning material, meal allowance, accommodation/travel allowance and personal care allowance. NSFAS confirmed that it had received a high number of applications since the opening on November 2. “More than 600 000 applications were received from applicants who intend to further their post school education at any of the 50 TVET colleges and 26 public universities. At least 505 280 are first time applicants.”