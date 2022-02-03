NSFAS releases 2022 funding list for eligible students

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has advised all NSFAS eligible students with successful funding status to proceed with registration for the 2022 academic year at the institution, where they have been admitted. On Tuesday NSFAS announced that the scheme funding list of its eligible students who intend furthering their studies in any of the 26 public universities and 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, had been released to higher education institutions and it became effective on Wednesday.

“The list contains names of students who qualify for the NSFAS funding, according to the NSFAS funding criteria,” said NSFAS spokesperson, Kagisho Mamabolo. Mamabolo said that all NSFAS eligible students with a successful funding status, were advised to proceed to the institutions where they have been admitted, to register for the 2022 academic year. Mamabolo confirmed that registration fee for NSFAS students had been waived, in line with the subsidised higher education policy.

“This means that no NSFAS-funded student whose name appears on the funded list should be asked to pay registration,” he said. For the 2022 applications cycle, NSFAS has received 906 429 applications, 30% (276 748) of the applicants have received a real-time decision when submitting an application via myNSFAS portal. He said students who had not met academic eligibility criteria may lodge an appeal with NSFAS, but noted that the appeals should no longer be directed to the institution.