NSFAS releases 2022 funding list for eligible students
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has advised all NSFAS eligible students with successful funding status to proceed with registration for the 2022 academic year at the institution, where they have been admitted.
On Tuesday NSFAS announced that the scheme funding list of its eligible students who intend furthering their studies in any of the 26 public universities and 50 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, had been released to higher education institutions and it became effective on Wednesday.
“The list contains names of students who qualify for the NSFAS funding, according to the NSFAS funding criteria,” said NSFAS spokesperson, Kagisho Mamabolo.
Mamabolo said that all NSFAS eligible students with a successful funding status, were advised to proceed to the institutions where they have been admitted, to register for the 2022 academic year.
Mamabolo confirmed that registration fee for NSFAS students had been waived, in line with the subsidised higher education policy.
“This means that no NSFAS-funded student whose name appears on the funded list should be asked to pay registration,” he said.
For the 2022 applications cycle, NSFAS has received 906 429 applications, 30% (276 748) of the applicants have received a real-time decision when submitting an application via myNSFAS portal.
He said students who had not met academic eligibility criteria may lodge an appeal with NSFAS, but noted that the appeals should no longer be directed to the institution.
“Students/applicants can lodge appeals on myNSFAS student portal – www.nsfas.org.za. Appeals are open. Students wishing to appeal must upload all required supporting documentation to substantiate the reasons for appeal,” he said.
Mamabolo explained that appeals should be submitted within 30 days of having been assessed as unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, the NSFAS board has welcomed Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande’s commitment to fund all qualifying students on its bursary scheme, who have been admitted for funded programmes at public TVET colleges and universities in 2022.