Nzimande outlines groundwork to achieve successful 2023 academic year

Johannesburg - Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande said the department has implemented new monitoring tools and strategies to lay the foundation for a successful academic year and overcome the traditional bottlenecks that normally affect the Post School Education and Training (PSET) system at this time. “We have deployed our officials across all our institutions to ascertain whether the registration processes at institutions are proceeding as planned and assist institutions, where required, with advice and guidance,” he said.

Nzimande was addressing the National Assembly on the state of readiness for the 2023 academic year on Friday. To enable access to all institutions and assist students to access courses and programmes, he said the Central Applications Clearing House (CACH) was opened on January 27 and would run until March 31. “These interventions have greatly helped to reduce traditional bottlenecks in different parts of the PSET system associated with admissions, registration, student financial aid and accommodation. “We are well aware of all specific hot spots and are working closely on the ground with our institutions to resolve these underlying issues,” he said.

During his address, he said 25 of 26 universities have commenced with teaching and learning, of which a few were extending their registration period to ensure that they achieve full enrolment in the system. The extension period included making arrangements to support students who had registered late for the academic year. “Our TVET colleges started their academic and training programme on January 23. Our community colleges began their academic year in line with the Department of Basic Education calendar in January,” he said.

On the issue of load shedding, the minister said they have established a joint working group between Departments of Higher Education and Training and Science and Innovation to develop inclusive plans and a common approach in response to challenges brought by load shedding. “We are currently conducting a survey of the impact of load shedding in our universities. Amongst the 18 of our institutions which responded, ten developed plans, eight are still developing plans and others are adjusting their academic programmes in line with the load-shedding schedule. A majority of our institutions are also implementing hybrid teaching and learning methods,” he added. Addressing gender-based violence (GBV) and security measures in institutions, the minister said PSET was a microcosm of society.

