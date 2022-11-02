Online school admission system opens for late applications in Northern Cape

It also confirmed that it was in the process of finalising the placement of unplaced Grade 1 and 8 learners who applied during the admission period.

Johannesburg - The Northern Cape Department of Education has opened the online admission system for late 2023 learner applications.

The Northern Cape 2023 online application period for both Grade 1 and 8 ran from May 23 and closed on June 20. The late application period will run from November 1 to 11.

The Northern Cape Education Department’s online admissions system recorded 52 280 applications: Grade R 18 816, 5 371 for Grade 1 and 28 093 for Grade 8. It added that to date the 20 182 learners have been placed, with 786 unplaced learners.

The department mentioned that many parents did not apply during the application period but stated that their children will be accommodated by reopening its online admission system for late applications from November 1 to 11.