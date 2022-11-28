Online school checklist: Finding the best for your child in a crowded field

As a result of the Covid lockdowns, many new online schools have opened, making it difficult for parents to determine their quality. Many parents don't know how to evaluate the online schools objectively. Many of them appeared to be of high quality but have failed to deliver on their promises over the past year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Colin Northmore, the principal of Evolve Online School, says it’s essential for parents to carefully weigh up schools against factors that can mean the difference between success and failure. “Online school is a great option for students who work better on their own, families who are mobile and need to ensure consistency of education while travelling, and so forth – there are many reasons for choosing to attend an online school. But we implore parents to carefully weigh different schools against the objective factors that can mean the difference between success and failure,” he says. Some of the complaints that have arisen over the past year, as online schooling became more mainstream, include overwhelming workloads, lack of communication, lack of learner support, logistical incompetence on the part of the institution, and sub-standard materials.

Northmore provides a checklist of what to consider when investigating and comparing online schools: Registration and accreditation The most basic check is to ensure that the school is registered and accredited by the relevant authorities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Academic excellence, reputation, track record and institutional support Reputation is a crucial consideration, given that, sometimes, reputable institutions have yet to make the transition successfully. Ask for evidence and speak to current parents and students. Logistical competence

Story continues below Advertisement

The last thing a pupil needs is to have their progress frustrated by an institution logistically incapable of delivering a consistent quality offering. Rounded education/screen time versus green time Is the school committed to the whole child and a rounded education?