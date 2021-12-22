Options to explore after matric

As the year draws to a close, the matric class of 2021 are anxiously awaiting their final exam results and hoping to be accepted into their preferred higher education institutions across the country. In a bid to help decrease these alarming numbers, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande says that South African universities and colleges are adapting their curricula to produce world-class graduates to get more people employable and help the country's economy.

According to a report from Statistics South Africa (SSA), the country’s unemployment rate has risen to a record high. The number of unemployed people increased by 584,000, compared to the first quarter of 2021. Public universities can’t always meet the demand from prospective students, especially for degrees in high demand such as medicine, law, engineering, accounting, education and social work. Matriculants do not need to worry if they are not accepted to study at a public university. The class of 2021 can still apply to study next year and receive their conditional acceptances, whilst those opting for distance learning will find a great array of qualifications to empower them on the next step of that career ladder.

“Private education has become more accessible over the years as institutions, such as Stadio Higher Education, understand the need for South Africans to grow the economy. Our main focus is on employability, as our goal is to make a difference in the South African educational landscape,” says Dr Divya Singh, Chief Academic Officer at Stadio. Wondering whether you should opt to study at a private higher institution? Weigh your options with these facts on private higher education institutions: Private Higher Education Institutions have an extensive student support system, which means your tertiary education journey will be a supportive one with experts focused on your success.