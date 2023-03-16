Ousted UCT VC Mamokgethi Phakeng hits back, says she will not be intimidated

Johannesburg - In what has been a rather messy affair at the University of Cape Town over the last few months, former vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng is speaking out about what she allegedly faced while at the helm of the institution and what may have led to her untimely departure. Phakeng, who has always been active on social media throughout her tenure and even now afterwards, has again spoken out against her detractors.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Phakeng wrote: “They will never accuse me of incompetence because I know my story - I was never parachuted anywhere. They will never come for my performance because I work damn hard. They will never accuse me of corruption because I’m not obsessed with money - I actually gave them my salary.” Phakeng announced her departure from UCT last month following months of drama which can be simplified for you here. Media reports claimed the UCT council reached a R12 million settlement agreement with the university’s vice-chancellor for her to leave the institution on early retirement, which Phakeng called “hogwash”.

In the second part of her tweet on what may have transpired behind closed doors, Phakeng said that, “Desperate to find fault, they came for my dress code, holiday activities, dancing, social media presence, pink lipstick and kinky hair. Even worse, unlike many people they are used to, I’m not intimidated by any gender / race, I call a spade a spade - this is bullying to them.” Desperate to find fault, they came for my dress code, holiday activities, dancing, social media presence, pink lipstick and kinky hair. Even worse, unlike many people they are used to, I’m not intimidated by any gender / race, I call a spade a spade - this is bullying to them🤷🏽‍♀️ — Mamokgethi Phakeng 🏳️‍🌈 (@FabAcademic) March 15, 2023 Independent Media’s Cape Argus yesterday reported on how a tweet by News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson had South Africans, media, political personalities and even celebrity personalities lashing out and expressing their views and thoughts regarding a comment made by the News24 editor. Basson on Tuesday, March 14 took to Twitter to seemingly comment his thoughts on a circular shared by new UCT interim vice-chancellor Daya Reddy that had been shared by the university’s official account earlier that day.

Reddy, who officially began his tenure as VC yesterday, kicked off his first day on the job by penning a statement to the tertiary institute’s body addressing some of the university’s burning challenges, including the recent protest demonstrations by the tertiary institution’s students. In his initial tweet, Basson wrote: “No fashion or dancing videos while Rome is burning. Refreshing change at @UCT_news.” No fashion or dancing videos while Rome is burning. Refreshing change at @UCT_news. https://t.co/ZY2xBbBojh — Adriaan Basson (@AdriaanBasson) March 14, 2023 In response to Basson’s tweets, Phakeng tweeted: “Wildly, you’re the most unethical editor in SA but aren’t even creative at concocting stuff. FYI, ‘Rome’ burnt ONCE during my tenure (naturally by the way); guess who was on the ground? Also, I posted a dancing video while on SABBATICAL, and boxing gloves while on RETIREMENT.