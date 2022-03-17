Over 100 000 KZN youth and entrepreneurs to benefit from public-private partnership

A partnership between the KwaZulu-Natal government and eLan Foundation’s Shift Africa Project will result in the creation of over 100 000 jobs and entrepreneurship opportunities for the province's youth. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, said the project would also provide skills development for victims of gender-based violence and young people facing challenges.

The economic spin offs and job opportunities announced during the launch are a result of the eLan Property Group’s R16 billion Blythedale Coastal Estate Resort development. "This is a very strategic project because it talks to economic growth, redistribution and creation of jobs. We are launching this project which is Shift Africa; where the eLan Foundation and eLan Group, which is the property investment group, have partnered with government especially the Department of Social Development to train young people and ensure that they are employed in the property development the project that will be implemented in the Ilembe District," Zikalala said. One of those projects is the Blythedale resort, a mega catalytic project that is expected to attract international investors and will be the biggest resort in southern Africa. It will also result in the employment of more than 100 000 people during the construction phase and yield more business opportunities for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Zikalala called on the business sector to continue working with the government to implement high impact projects that would help reduce unemployment and ensure skills development "This project will help us reduce unemployment and provide skills training for youth and women. The eLan Group has been given a database of young people that have been trained by the Department of Social Development and some of these trainees are ex-offenders,“ the premier said. “No-one must be condemned and there is a need to rehabilitate ex-offenders and it is important to give them a second chance in life. The ex-offenders who have been trained will also be given an opportunity to work in the Blythedale project and make a meaningful contribution to the growth of our economy.”

The partnership between the KZN government and eLan Foundation’s Shift Africa Project will also provide skills development for victims of gender-based violence and youth who have faced challenges like being in conflict with the law. Its objectives include: • the development of entry level programmes which will serve as a gateway to occupationally directed skills development for the identified youth. • the short term employment and procurement expenditure during construction.

• 20 000 trained personnel being placed in permanent jobs. • the incubation of 4 000 small and medium enterprises, with guaranteed contracts as per their services. • the development of sustainable income streams for co-operatives and beneficiaries, thus reducing poverty.

• guaranteed contracts which will lead to the sustainability of the co-operatives. • green economy programmes and the development of social enterprises which will provide business spin offs. During the launch, Zikalala was joined by KZN’s head of social development Nonhlanhla Khoza.