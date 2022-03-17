Panyaza Lesufi launches Education Summit to address issues affecting Gauteng schools

MEC for Education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, is hosting the launch of the first Gauteng Regional Education Summit in the West Rand. The Gauteng Regional Education Summit will be hosted by the Gauteng Department of Education in all five regions of the province, starting with the West Rand, to address challenges imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, racism in schools, bullying, school safety, infrastructure backlogs, online admissions, and scholar transport, among others.

Story continues below Advertisment

Earlier this week, the department came under scrutiny following allegations that despite spending R1 million to fix the part of the roof at Nqubela Primary School, learners were still being taught in wet classrooms. The DA's Khume Ramulifho said the roof of two blocks were still leaking, and the work was not up to standard.

The Gauteng Department of Education has allegedly spent R1 million fixing the roof of the two blocks of classrooms at Nqubela Primary School in Daveyton yet the roof is still leaking Picture: DA "The learners continue to suffer as the environment in which they are taught is not conducive for learning and teaching, putting both the lives of learners and teachers at risk. The contractors have been paid, and the inspectors have approved their work despite the shoddy workmanship," he said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Gauteng Department of Education has allegedly spent R1 million fixing the roof of the two blocks of classrooms at Nqubela Primary School in Daveyton yet the roof is still leaking Picture: DA Ramulifho said the school has also had numerous burglaries targeting the school’s kitchen and the storeroom. "The school has opened many cases at the Daveyton Police Station, and none of those cases has resulted in arrests and prosecutions as all the cases have been dismissed due to lack of evidence. The security and safety of the school are under threat, and it is the responsibility of the department to implement safety measures at the school," he added.

Story continues below Advertisment

School safety and bullying has also come under the spotlight in recent weeks. Just over one week ago, a teenager was beaten allegedly by a teacher and a caretaker. Nhlanhla Tshabalala had allegedly gone back to school, armed with a toy firearm, to collect his bag and cellphone, which had been confiscated the day before. When he got to the school, the teacher is believed to have chased him away. According to reports, the teacher allegedly hit the teenager with a golf club. He was rushed to hospital and died shortly after arrival. It’s hoped that through the summit, the department can find a way forward in addressing these issues.

Story continues below Advertisment