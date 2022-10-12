Parent shot dead outside school while trying to prevent hijacking

Joburg – Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane is expected to visit Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto on Wednesday following the death of a parent outside the school. The GDE said the information they received stated that a group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a school transport vehicle that was fetching learners from the school on Tuesday afternoon.

It is alleged that the father of a child at the school was shot by one of the suspects while he was trying to prevent the hijacking from happening. Chiloane said they were devastated by the death of a parent who lost his life. “We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of the brave parent who lost his life in an attempt to prevent this criminal act.

"As the Department, we have committed to dispatching our Psycho-social Team to the school to provide necessary counselling and support to all those who witnessed the incident unfold, and others who may be traumatized by it,” he said. According to the department, the incident is alleged to have happened in front of the school’s main gate, in full view of learners and staff members. The GDE said the police have launched a probe into the accident.