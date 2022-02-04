In the pursuit of academic excellence, while anchoring their hearts and souls in a moral framework inspired by an Islamic value system- Al Falaah College strives to instil the value of Learning for Life and Beyond. In today’s highly competitive market and dynamically evolving times, Al Falaah College plays a pivotal role in nurturing and moulding the learner with 21st century skills to take up their rightful place in a multicultural society.

Academic record of excellence Al Falaah College is proud and humbled by the superb performance of its 2021 Matric class. They have ensured that Al Falaah College maintained its enviable record of a 100% pass rate since inception. In 2016 Al Falaah College was placed as the best performing school in the country and ever since, it has featured among the top performing schools both provincially and nationally.

Based on the 3.13 distinctions per learner and the 100% Bachelor pass rate, Al Falaah College secured its place as the second best performing school in the province and has been placed as one of the top 5 schools in the country, based on the percentage of Bachelor passes and the number of distinctions per learner. Holistic approach and stimulating environment At Al Falaah College, each child walks into a new world – a world that excites and nurtures growing minds to develop into critical thinkers, ready to take their rightful place as global citizens in a pluralistic society. Al Falaah College exemplifies the best in a holistic way - a mélange of both academic as well as religious teaching.

The common denominator at Al Falaah College is that every stake holder is working towards creating a highly effective and stimulating environment for learning and fostering personal growth. Inclusive in its academic program is the infusion of a strong Islamic ethos. Its mission is to educate the whole person in a disciplined Islamic environment and committed to developing visionary leaders with character who will serve humanity. Al Falaah College remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a first-class quality education for the 21st century child, one who is proud to maintain an Islamic identity within the South African and global context.