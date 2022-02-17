Ashton International College Ballito Cambridge students national and international ranking
Despite the challenges in education under the global Covid-19 Pandemic circumstances, Ashton students have surpassed all expectations.
Ashton International College, Ballito is extremely proud of the results achieved in both the IEB National Senior Certificate and the International Cambridge results over the past two years. Despite the challenges in education under the global Covid-19 Pandemic circumstances, Ashton students have surpassed all expectations.
In 2020, Ashton’s top students in Cambridge IGCSE were Danielle Boshoff who ranked top in the World for Afrikaans and Physical Science and Sashna Govender who ranked top in South Africa for Accounting. After receiving the report late Friday afternoon (11 February) from Cambridge in the UK, Ashton continues their zealousness for excellence with even greater accolades for the 2021 academic year.
Two of the 2021 Matric Cambridge students achieved Top in South Africa at AS Level: Prishanthi Govender in Biology and Samantha Carver in Geography.
At Cambridge IGCSE level Top in South Africa:
Kyle Neethling (Accounting), Yadyeha Govender (Accounting), Nabila Sayed (Business Studies) and Ellen Paul (Geography).
High Achievement in Cambridge IGCSE:
April Drew (Music) and High Achievement in AS Level: Isabella Booysen (Psychology)
Cambridge IGCSE Top in South Africa and World ranking:
2nd, Yadheya Govender (Physical Science)
Cambridge AS Level Top in South Africa and World ranking 3rd
Rachel Taljard (English Language)