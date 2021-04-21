Ashton International College Ballito is on top of the world

Despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, many matric pupils achieved excellent results for the 2020 academic year.

One such achiever is Sashna Govender. A Cambridge student at Ashton International College Ballito, she clinched the top spot in South Africa for accounting.

“I am so incredibly proud of the 2020 Cambridge IGCSE (International General Certificate in Secondary Education) students, who worked so hard to achieve outstanding results in their November 2020 exams.

“We recently received the exciting news that Sashna Govender clinched the spot of the top student in South Africa for accounting.

“But this was not the end of this momentous occasion; Danielle Boshoff is the top student in the world for Afrikaans as a second language and in physical science. This is a phenomenal achievement,” said an elated Jenny van Buuren, head of the senior college at Ashton International College Ballito.

Govender achieved 98% for accounting, giving her the top spot in South Africa. Her other marks were also fantastic - all above 92%, with a 95.67% average. She achieved 98% for mathematics, 97% for physical science, 95% for Afrikaans, 94% for English and 92% for business studies.

“With 99% for Afrikaans as a second language, 98% for physical science and an average of 96.67%, we are thrilled that Boshoff was announced as the top student in the world for these two subjects,” said Van Buuren.

From left: Sashna Govender and Danielle Boshoff are overjoyed with their achievements.

Boshoff’s other results were also exceptional, with 97% for accounting, 98% for biology, 96% for mathematics and 92% for English.

Each year, Cambridge rewards a number of students for their excellent results. For the November 2020 examinations, there were seven subjects in which South African students achieved top marks.

“This year, Boshoff clinched that prestigious top spot in two subjects. To achieve this in one subject is amazing, but in two subjects is simply extraordinary,” added Van Buuren.

More than 140 countries and 4 500 schools write these examinations.

The dedication and commitment of the senior college teachers in assisting the students achieve excellence was evident everyday, and even more so when the results were released. It must be borne in mind that 80% of the preparation for these examinations was done online during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The IGCSE students achieved a 100% pass rate, with an average of five distinctions per candidate and 100% of the students achieving an average of 73% and above.

“I am so proud of the students and the teachers for the hours of work they put in last year. Their hard work certainly paid off, with every subject returning an average of 80% and above,” said Mark Charlesworth, academic head of the senior college.

“This is a true reflection of not only heart, spirit, character and courage, but also one of dedication, commitment and having specialised teachers at Ashton.”

