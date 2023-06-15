Battling to decide on what to study after school?

Looking for a post-grad upskilling course? Want to change your career? Cape Town Convention Centre (CTICC) is hosting a Youth Day Expo on Thursday, 15th June 2023, geared to provide you with loads of information and options, so you can make an informed choice.

A wide range of established tertiary educational institutions and businesses will be present at the Youth Day Expo to help young people look at the various options, internship, and criteria necessary to follow a specific educational path and career.

A wide range of exhibitors will be present, so whether you’re interested in technology, business or the arts, you can network and meet the teams from organisations such as Cape Peninsular University of Technology, AAA School of Advertising, Vega, Varsity College, Boland College, BHC School of Design, Fedhisa Fashion School, Cape Town College of Fashion, Jazzart Dance, Regent Business School, Intelligent Debt Management Group, Pels Auto, Webber Wentzel, Realtors Group, and Harcourt Property Group, to name a few

Take your future into your hands and visit the Youth Expo on Thursday, 15th June at CTICC from 9h00 – 15h00, and come and have some fun, and enjoy some great entertainment with Emo Adams and his band.