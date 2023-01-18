Brescia House School leaders define servant leadership

As we begin to emerge from the disruptions and challenges of the last two years, Brescia House School Head Girl of 2022, Njabulo Sibiya, and Deputy Head Girls Lefa Tshabalala and Claire Andersen, share some words of encouragement for the matrics of 2023. “If there is one thing we have learnt over the last few years, it’s that there is no strength without unity. The people surrounding you at this very moment are the people who are going to love you, support you and push you this year. Your connections will continue throughout the year and beyond 2023; always remember to be kind and caring to one another,” says Tshabalala.

“You are all in an incredibly important position where to be effective leaders and help others, you must first help each other. Leadership should not be a lonely task, so remember that your relationships must be based on love and charity. Your most memorable, most cherished moments will come when you feel most unified. That energy will be carried throughout the whole school and will leave a lasting impact.” Andersen agrees, stating that by now, the matrics of 2023 should have a good understanding of what leadership entails from the many workshops and retreats they have undergone to prepare for the upcoming year. “To be a good leader is to drive people to a common goal, to inspire and to support for the betterment of those around you. It is to inspire compassion for the people sitting beside you now, and to feel supported in turn,” says Andersen.

She continues to say that leadership is not about titles or positions, but rather about relationships. “The bond that you all share as a grade is very special, and we urge you to use it as a platform to bring positive change and fun to your matric year”. Sibiya adds: “Matric is not an easy year. Some days were harder than others, but you will still find a way to get through. While we celebrate that it’s all finally over, we celebrate with heavy hearts that it has all come to an end. To the matrics of 2022, the past few years have all been a build-up to this very moment where your story truly starts – take on this new journey with courage”. “Learn who you are and patiently work to become the person you want to be. Continue to strive to be real, not perfect. The world is ready and up for the taking. Our taking. Waiting to be made into whatever we work for it to be. So, I ask you this, friends, what world are we going to make of what we’ve been given?”