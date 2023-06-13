Celebrate Youth Day at CTICC for some great education and career options

If tertiary education and a career path is top of mind, and you need to find out about the options available, get to the Youth Day Expo at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Thursday 15th June 2023, where you’ll find a wide range of tertiary educational institutions and businesses under one roof. In celebration of Youth Day in June, CTICC has offered its venue at no charge to leading tertiary institutions and businesses to showcase their curricula and opportunities to young people looking for educational and career guidance.

If you’re completing school soon, graduating and want to enhance your skills, looking for a career change, or are parents of young people, you can engage one-on-one with the teams at the expo and get more hands-on information. Whether you’re interested in technology, business or the arts, a wide representation of disciplines will be on show, from institutions and businesses, such as Cape Peninsular University of Technology, AAA School of Advertising, Vega, Varsity College, Boland College, BHC School of Design, Fedhisa Fashion School, Cape Town College of Fashion, Jazzart Dance, Regent Business School, Intelligent Debt Management Group, Pels Auto, Webber Wentzel, Realtors Group, and Harcourt Property Group, to name a few. If you’re looking to explore tertiary education and career options, visit the Youth Expo on Thursday, 15th June at CTICC from 9h00 – 15h00, and come and have some fun, and enjoy some great entertainment.