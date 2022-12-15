Cornerstone Institute - where change begins

Cornerstone is an inclusive higher education institution that draws together a diverse community committed to teaching and learning in the service of others to advance human dignity and social justice for all.

Since its inception in 1970, Cornerstone Institute has been concerned with access to higher education. The institute is historically grounded in a highly ethical ethos, emphasising the relationship between leadership and professional integrity. At Cornerstone Institute, we aim to change the world by equipping our students with the knowledge and skills they need to become change leaders. We work to do this through our diverse offering of qualifications, supported by our general education modules. Across faculties and programmes, we design learning experiences that give students professional and practical experiences that teach the skills and theories required to think about and reflect on the crucial questions in society.

Cornerstone Institute sources the best faculty, ensuring that students who graduate from our institution can make a difference in all fields of study that we provide. All our programmes are accredited by the council on higher education. Our faculties lead academic work in different subjects and run academic departments in such a way that we offer students knowledge and skills that are current, useful, and relevant. We promote the values of inclusivity, excellence, integrity, unity, respect, and creativity to produce dynamic ethical leaders prepared to act as responsible citizens in a global society. While students can choose from a range of Higher Certificates and undergraduate degrees to begin their academic journeys, our undergraduate students build the knowledge and skills required to be active citizens and ethical leaders through our general education modules. These modules address topics such as ethics and global citizenship, change leadership, and South and African history. They aim to provide all students with a sufficient foundation of knowledge to start forming their outlooks and attitudes toward our society and the world at large.

Higher Certificate students can choose qualifications in Business Studies, Christian Ministry, Community Counselling, or Community Development. These certificates aim to equip students to pursue further studies in related fields - we offer further qualifications in these areas for those who wish to study further. Undergraduate degree students can choose between Bachelor's degrees in Arts, Commerce, or Theology, each containing its diverse offering of specialisations. For example, bachelor of Arts students can choose between Economics, Entrepreneurship, Industrial Psychology, and Psychology. Bachelor of Theology students can choose Christian Ministry, Community Development, and Psychology. Students who already hold a Bachelor's degree or 360 credit National Diploma can study further. In addition, our education faculty offers Postgraduate Certificates in Education - a popular choice for future educators - and our Psychology department supports many learners each year to achieve their Honours degrees in Psychology, with many of our students going on to become registered counsellors with the HPCSA.

