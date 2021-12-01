Digify Africa upskilling tens of thousands through WhatsApp learning bot, Lesedi
This year Digify Africa has released a series of personalised WhatsApp learning Bots - an innovative learning solution that will see millions of youth access quality digital skills and literacy content right from their phone.
Youth unemployment in South Africa has escalated to an all-time high, with 64.4% of young people facing unemployment. There is an urgent need for practical interventions that will help curb this crisis. One of the key contributing factors is the lack of basic digital skills, which hinder many young people from accessing opportunities.
The Chat For Impact accelerator programme was launched to help organisations use WhatsApp to address various social issues and amplify impact. When Digify Africa was selected as one of the 10 global organizations to participate in the programme, we knew basic digital literacy was a problem we could tackle with one of our learning bots.
Lesedi has exploded since its recent launch with 1mil+ messages being sent on WhatsApp in under a month, and over 13k registered learners consuming over 10k topics of content. And this is just the beginning.
Lesedi tests users’ digital literacy skills, and then provides multiple mobile-first topics combining voice notes, text, and images – all to help them harness the power of their mobile phone to learn basic mobile skills and supercharge their lives. Once they complete all course content, they are awarded with a certificate that can be added to job applications and CVs.
“Lesedi is our most successful bot to date, and has exploded since its recent launch with 1mill + messages being sent on WhatsApp in under a month, and over 13k registered learners consuming over 10k topics of content. And this is just the beginning.”-Gavin Weale ,Digify Africa COO
The potential of WhatsApp bots as a learning solution that can help tackle the barriers of the digital divide are limitless. We believe that through WhatsApp bots like Lesedi we can amplify impact and deliver quality digital skills and literacy to those who need it most.
To learn more about basic digital literacy, add Lesedi as a contact on WhatsApp