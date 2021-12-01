Digify Africa upskilling tens of thousands through WhatsApp learning bot, Lesedi

This year Digify Africa has released a series of personalised WhatsApp learning Bots - an innovative learning solution that will see millions of youth access quality digital skills and literacy content right from their phone.

Youth unemployment in South Africa has escalated to an all-time high, with 64.4% of young people facing unemployment. There is an urgent need for practical interventions that will help curb this crisis. One of the key contributing factors is the lack of basic digital skills, which hinder many young people from accessing opportunities.

The Chat For Impact accelerator programme was launched to help organisations use WhatsApp to address various social issues and amplify impact. When Digify Africa was selected as one of the 10 global organizations to participate in the programme, we knew basic digital literacy was a problem we could tackle with one of our learning bots.

Lesedi has exploded since its recent launch with 1mil+ messages being sent on WhatsApp in under a month, and over 13k registered learners consuming over 10k topics of content. And this is just the beginning.