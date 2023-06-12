Get to the Youth Day Expo to explore tertiary career opportunities

In support of Youth Day in June, Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) is hosting a Youth Day Expo inviting young people to explore diverse and interesting tertiary career opportunities on Thursday, 15th June 2023 at CTICC. A wide range of tertiary institutions and businesses will be present at this one day expo to engage with young people and discuss the various career programmes, internships and criteria.

It’s an opportunity to meet the teams behind the different institutions and businesses, network and get more hands-on information. Themed 'Extraordinary Youth doing extraordinary Things', this one day expo is aimed at students in Grades l0 to12, who are starting to seriously consider tertiary education options, as well as parents wanting more information. It will also be valuable for young graduates looking at enhancing their skills, as well as those in the workplace that are considering a career change. The Youth Expo will have a wide range of exhibits from leading respected institutions and businesses, ranging from technology, advertising, fashion, design, and dance to technology, law, business, automotive and real estate.