How to manage exam stress during final matric exams

With exam season well underway, many matric learners are busy studying for what will be the most important examinations of their high school career. With pressure at an all-time high, it’s important for learners to know how to cope with any stress and anxiety they may be experiencing.

Although there are many ways to deal with stress before exams start, what can learners do while they’re in the midst of their final matric papers? Here’s how to manage stress during your final matric exams: Have a regular sleeping pattern

Matrics need to regulate their sleeping pattern and should aim for 7 to 10 hours of sleep each night during exams. Sleeping well every night will elevate your mood, allow you to focus, and reduce the amount of stress you may be feeling. Avoid oversleeping, as you’ll feel tired or groggy the next day—and on the opposite end, definitely do not pull an all-nighter.

Eat healthy food Eat healthy food low in sugar and high in vitamins, like B12, vitamin C, vitamin B and Omega-3 fatty acids. This includes food like fruits, fish, nuts and avocados. If you want a quick boost of energy, drink a glass of water and eat a banana. The glucose levels will make you feel more energetic. Plus, the high levels of tryptophan and amino acids will boost your mood, making you feel less stressed and happier.

Set aside some time to have fun Being in matric is one of the best years of your life, and you shouldn’t miss out on any fun—even during exams. Be sure to make time for work and play. Schedule fun activities on the weekends so you have something to look forward to after a long week of studying. This will keep you motivated and prevent you from getting overwhelmed or experiencing exam stress.

Remember to include breaks in your study schedule. During these breaks, you could go for a walk, chat with your friends or watch an episode of your favourite TV show. Take care of your body Your matric year will see you spending long nights doing assignments and homework; however, try to avoid pulling these all-nighters by the time exam time rolls around.

Take care of your body by getting regular sleep, eating right and making time to go outside and get some sunshine and vitamin D. Find someone to talk to Exam stress can happen to anyone, and having someone to talk to when you’re feeling overwhelmed can be incredibly beneficial. This is because your friends, family and teachers can give you a new perspective on things and help put your mind at ease.