Nine Reddam House matrics of 2022 students get 9 distinctions

It was a bumper matric results year for Inspired Education Group’s eight Reddam House Schools students around the country as they earned 1 061 subject distinctions between 448 students in the 2022 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, averaging out at 2.36 per student, and up from 940 distinctions for the Class of 2021.

Significant achievements this year include: 448 students completed the IEB NSC Examinations

46 students obtained six or more subject distinctions (80%+)

99 students attained an A-aggregate

1 061 subject distinctions

Nine students each achieved a masterful nine distinctions – three from Reddam House Bedfordview, Gauteng (Rushir Komal, Nabila Patel, Jaime Rademeyer); three from Reddam House Constantia, Western Cape (Rebecca Monk, Lauren Williams, Isabelle Wilson); and three from Reddam House Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal (Gemma Coleman, Bridget de Sousa, Kayur Simon)

IEB rankings Reddam House students obtained a total 68 rankings in the top 1% and 264 rankings in the top 5% of IEB candidates per subject nationally. Students from all eight of the Reddam House schools were represented in the IEB’s top 5% of subjects nationally, across various subjects. Within the IEB’s list of achievers in the Top 1% of subjects, 40 Reddam House students from their Atlantic Seaboard, Bedfordview, Ballito, Constantia, Durbanville, Waterfall and Umhlanga schools achieved this prestigious national ranking in a total of 68 subjects.

Four students from Reddam House Bedfordview achieved a national ranking within the top 5% in six or more subjects, placing them on the IEB Outstanding Achievement List. They are Nabila Patel, Rushir Komal, Jaime Rademeyer and Shayna Smith. Three students - Emma Giles from Reddam House Constantia, Kerry Leonard from Reddam House Helderfontein, and Bridget de Sousa from Reddam House Umhlanga - were listed on the IEB’s Commendable Achievement List for achieving a national ranking within the top 5% in five subjects. Ravi Nadasen, CEO of Inspired Education Group - Africa, is immensely proud of the Reddam House matric students: “Congratulations to the entire Class of 2022, whose hard work and determination to achieve to the very best of their abilities will stand them in good stead for the next step in their journey to a rewarding career, and to becoming future leaders across many different industries in a rapidly evolving world.”

Other landmark achievements for the Reddam House Class of 2022 were a 97% bachelor pass rate, up from 94% in 2021, and an overall average mark of 71.8% this year, up from 70.6% in 2021. All three provinces achieved an overall average of over 70%. Reddam House is proud of the Class of 2022’s all-round excellent results. They achieved a 100% pass rate, with teachers and students pulling out all the stops to ensure the students achieved according to their potential, and that they have an excellent foundation for successful futures in their chosen career paths. Inspired Education Group’s South African schools continue to set dynamic new standards in international academic excellence.