Phetola launches to provide affordable and professional learning and development opportunities

Phetola, a dynamic learning and development brand, today announced its launch with the goal of providing affordable and professional basic and advanced skills training to all South Africans. The company will offer a variety of learning and development solutions, including work readiness on boarding, contact center training, and niche and bespoke training programs.

“We are excited to launch Phetola and to help change the narrative around employment in South Africa,” said Meran Singh. “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to learn and grow, regardless of their background or circumstances. Our goal is to provide affordable and accessible learning and development opportunities that will help people reach their full potential.” Phetola will work with industry partners to unlock jobs and break down the barriers that keep millions of young South Africans unemployed. The company’s vision is to transform people’s lives by providing opportunities to young people, especially those who don’t have many opportunities, through a work readiness and on boarding training program that will prepare them to be part of a collective, collaborative, and skilled workforce.