PODCAST: Gavin Weal in conversation on Digify Africa's Unplugged Series on this innovative learning solution
Gavin Weale speaks about how Digify Africa is using WhatsApp to amplify digital skill delivery.
This episode forms part of a three-part feature that seeks to continue conversation initiated by Chat for Impact about how organisations are leveraging the messaging platform to advance social causes and tackle pressing social challenges.
Click here to listen to the full episode
Digify Africa recently launched a WhatsApp Learning Bot, Lesedi which offers free digital skills and literacy to WhatsApp users.
The bot tests users’ digital literacy skills, and then provides multiple mobile-first topics combining voice notes, text, and images – all to help them harness the power of their mobile phone to learn basic mobile skills and supercharge their lives. In this episode