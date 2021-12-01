PODCAST: Gavin Weal in conversation on Digify Africa's Unplugged Series on this innovative learning solution

Gavin Weale speaks about how Digify Africa is using WhatsApp to amplify digital skill delivery.

This episode forms part of a three-part feature that seeks to continue conversation initiated by Chat for Impact about how organisations are leveraging the messaging platform to advance social causes and tackle pressing social challenges.

Digify Africa recently launched a WhatsApp Learning Bot, Lesedi which offers free digital skills and literacy to WhatsApp users.