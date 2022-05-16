Reddam House’s second NCUK- International Foundation Year intake follows the success of the inaugural group

Following the successful placement of the inaugural Reddam House NCUK- International Foundation Year (IFY) cohort, Reddam House Schools has opened registration for students who will complete matric this year and are interested in making a better-informed decision regarding further studies abroad.

The NCUK - IFY programme - which is offered exclusively at Reddam House Schools in South Africa - presents an opportunity to apply for admission to numerous universities overseas. The NCUK- International Foundation Year (IFY) bridging programme was launched in January 2021 by Inspired Education’s Reddam House Schools, guaranteeing students’ enrolment into a leading university within The University Consortium (NCUK)*. The programme has been run by NCUK since 1987 and, until 2021, was available in Africa through the Brookhouse School in Kenya, an Inspired sister school. Reddam House is the first South African educational institution to offer the programme through a partnership with NCUK. Completing the IFY programme is the equivalent of A-Levels, saving a year in the life of a student’s pathway to an overseas university. Enrolled students will attend the programme via ‘home campuses’ at Reddam House Constantia in Cape Town, Reddam House Waterfall in Johannesburg, and Reddam House Umhlanga in Durban.

The NCUK IFY post-matric qualification, which runs from January to July, is meticulously designed to prepare students for first-year entry to a range of thousands of undergraduate degree courses, with all curricula, exams, coursework, and moderation, provided by NCUK and taught through the accredited Reddam House schools. IFY academic pathways include Science - Medicine, Engineering, Business, and Humanities. Each course includes three academic subjects plus English for Academic Purposes for Proficient Users (EAPPU). Sheena Crawford-Kempster, Managing Director of Education and Ethos at Reddam House, says: “Reddam House has partnered with The University Consortium (NCUK) / International Foundation Year (IFY) to bring students who are looking for international opportunities to further their education the chance to pursue their dream by attaining a seven-month post-matric qualification that will put them in a position to enrol at an overseas university of their choice.”

Through a unique partnership with NCUK, Reddam House is able to offer a bridging course that prepares students for first-year entry into many undergraduate degree courses at universities in the UK, USA, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Commenting on the results of the first intake of NCUK students in South Africa in 2021, Andy Straughan, NCUK Associate Director for Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Americas, congratulated both “our wonderful pioneering students on successfully completing the NCUK International Foundation Year, as well as all academic and centre staff on providing excellence in teaching, guidance and support through Reddam House’s first IFY”. He added that NCUK is looking forward to welcoming students from South Africa onto NCUK University campuses for their first undergraduate year. “We believe they will continue to thrive and succeed in their academic careers.”

