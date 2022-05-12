Samsung empowers students to take their place at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

This year, dozens of ambitious students are attending tertiary classes sponsored by Samsung’s multi-million-rand bursary program.

These bright and deserving young people are happy recipients of the Samsung Empowering Tomorrow Bursary, which supports learners across the country as they pursue careers - destined to turn them into an integral part of the South African economy. South Africa’s youth face a multitude of socio-economic challenges such as; high unemployment rates, poverty, and a lack of access to basic services, to name a few. Many of the students on the Samsung Empowering Tomorrow Bursary Program come from homes where both parents are unemployed and from families where they are the first or the only individual to have the opportunity to attend University. There are many who qualify academically to attend tertiary and to complete their qualifications, however, sadly not many have the financial means to see this to the end. This is where Samsung has stepped in and has made the commitment to change this narrative.

Samsung works with CareerWise, the bursary management company that sources, screens and shortlists financially deserving students from universities within South Africa, who have managed to deliver academically strong results for the Samsung Empowering Tomorrow Bursary opportunity. This year Samsung allocated almost R8 Million to the initiative, building on its ongoing multi-million-rand yearly investment since 2018. Once the bursary students are selected, Samsung commits to providing financial aid right through to completion at Honours level. It’s for this reason that the company aims to build an enduring relationship with students, the most talented of which will be in strong contention to join the Samsung South Africa team themselves.

Dimakatso Moagi, a law student at North-West University, remarking on the Empowering Tomorrow Bursary, says: “I feel very happy and grateful for the opportunity offered by Samsung. This came at a time where I needed it the most. I now have the reassurance that hard work really does pay off.” Kashveer Sewjalal, who is completing a BCom in Information Management at the University of Johannesburg expressed his sense of gratitude and renewed purpose; “I feel truly blessed to have Samsung on my journey towards achieving my dreams, and feel honoured to be recognised as a young achiever. The support they provide motivates me to do the very best I can in every aspect of my life.” These students’ ambitious aims reflect the far-reaching impact of Samsung’s Empowering Tomorrow Bursary. It’s through this level of support that our country’s youth can be a major driver of immense transformational change – creating a meaningful platform for a brighter future for all.