Shining the spotlight on South Africa’s Class of 2020 and the top 100 matrics

Johannesburg - The year 2020 will forever be remembered for its unprecedented challenges, uncertainty and disruptions to the education sector. Despite being an extremely challenging year, the matric Class of 2020 were resilient and proved their naysayers wrong. While the national average matric pass rate may have decreased by 5%, the Class of 2020 fared better than expected after an academic year marred by disruptions and uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We take a closer look at South Africa’s top 100 matriculants, how to rewrite your matric if you were not too happy with your results, different degree courses you can pursue, how to track your NSFAS application, and inspiring stories of learners making it against all odds and achieving their dreams. Click here to access the South Africa’s top 100 matriculants digital magazine or read the magazine below:

The magazine also features the top NSC students and the best performing IEB schools, as well as a range of post-matric topics including ‘Life after matric – what now?’, ‘Making the transition from high school to university’ and “How to fund your futher studies”.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga was highly impressed with the Class of 2020’s pass rate despite a challenging academic year, and applauded the matriculants.

“It is without doubt that the 2020 academic year, will be remembered as the year that, not only presented major health challenges, but a year when the entire world was engulfed by the by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Motshekga said during her announcement of the pass rates.

“Government, with its education departments and its strategic partners, worked very hard to strike a balance between saving lives and the 2020 academic year.”

There’s no doubt that the year 2020 will forever go down in history for its chaotic disruptions but the Class of 2020 proved they are a force to reckon with.