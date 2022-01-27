Springfield Convent matrics 2021 celebrate 100% Bachelor Degree pass

In their final two years of high school, the Class of 2021 was subjected to challenges beyond comprehension. But their resilience and determined spirit shone through and we are proud of each member of the group for having done their very best. It is this spirit that creates excellence and most importantly, determined, and powerful young women.

At Springfield, we celebrate the unique gifts that God has bestowed on our students and their outstanding achievements in the 2021 Matric exams are testimony to this.

To the Class of 2021, take your God-given gifts and identify ways that they might create value for others. Where these intersect is where your success will lie.