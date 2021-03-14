Take our quiz and win as Nestlé Nespray celebrates International Day of Mathematics

NESTLÉ NESPRAY joins countries around the world in celebrating International Day of Mathematics on March 14. NESTLÉ NESPRAY believes Mathematics is a necessary enabler in the development of conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, reasoning skills and the ability to apply knowledge in new situations. To celebrate, NESTLÉ NESPRAY invites you to take part in a quiz that will put your critical-thinking skills to the test for a chance to win a stationery voucher worth R1 000 for your child. To enter, do the quiz below with your little one, share your score on Facebook using the hashtag #IOLNesprayxIDM and tag @IOLnews and @NestleESAR. Ts&Cs apply. The competition closes at midnight on Wednesday, 17 March 2021. Winners will be notified and announced on the IOL Facebook page on Thursday, 18 March 2021.

<section><h2><h2><strong></strong>Stand a chance to win a NESTLÉ NESPRAY stationery vouchers valued at R1000. Do our quiz with your little one and you could be a lucky winner.</h2></h2></section><section><h2><h2>1. True or False, NESTLÉ NESPRAY FortiGrow is 100% full cream milk powder?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2>Thando takes 10 minutes to finish breakfast and she lives 15 minutes away from school, if she finishes breakfast at 07:50, what time would she get to school?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>True or False, NESTLÉ NESPRAY is designed for school-age children consisting of unique combination of nutrients to help your child be mind & body ready for school?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which is greater (-50) or 2?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What number should be added to 14 to get 21?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What is the next prime number after 3?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>True or false, a year has 356 days?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What do you get when you freeze water?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which of the following is one of the 3 nutrients found in NESTLÉ NESPRAY FortiGrow?</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Finish the sentence, a triangle has ...</h2></h3></section><section><h2></h2><p><h2>Share your score to Facebook using the hashtag #IOLNesprayxIDMto enter our draw.Competition closes on Wednesday 17 March at 5pm. T’s & C’s apply.</h2></p></section><section><h3></h3><p><h2>Share your score to Facebook using the hashtag #IOLNesprayxIDMto enter our draw.Competition closes on Wednesday 17 March at 5pm. T’s & C’s apply.</h2></p></section><section><h3></h3><p><h2>Share your score to Facebook using the hashtag #IOLNesprayxIDMto enter our draw.Competition closes on Wednesday 17 March at 5pm. T’s & C’s apply.</h2></p></section>

NESTLÉ NESPRAY’s FortiGrow formula is packed with vitamins & minerals that a child needs to perform at their level best.

It is important to note that NESTLÉ NESPRAY is more than just a milk, because it is added/fortified with micronutrients that might not be present or may be present in low values in other milks.

It provides the essential nutrients school-going children need, (1) iron to support your child’s brain development such as learning and B-Vitamins to support the normal nervous system function (2) Zinc, Vitamins A & C, and Selenium to support normal immune function (3) high quality Proteins, Calcium, Vitamin D to support your child’s normal growth and development of bones and muscles.

A glass of NESTLÉ NESPRAY FortiGrow in the morning is recommended before they tackle the quiz.

Terms and Conditions:

The competition closes at midnight on Wednesday, 17 March 2021. Winners will be notified and announced on the IOL Facebook page on Thursday, 18 March 2021.

Only one entry per person, per day.

This competition is restricted to South Africa.

Winners will be chosen at random by Nestle and IOL.

Prizes are not transferable for cash, or to any other individual except the winner.