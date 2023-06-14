Take your education and career in hand and join the Youth Expo at CTICC

The most difficult task for young people is to decide on what to do with their lives once they have completed school.
It’s incredibly hard to understand all the tertiary education and career options, requirements, criteria, costs and internships available on the market.
Cape Town International Convention (CTICC) is hosting a one-day Youth Expo that brings together members of leading educational institutions and businesses under one roof to showcase their diverse offerings on Thursday, 15th June, in celebration of Youth Day.
This fun-filled and stimulating one-day Youth Expo is geared to provide information and networking opportunities to school leavers, parents, graduates looking to upskill and young people wanting a career change.
With a wide range of exhibitors from technology, advertising, fashion, design, and dance to technology, law, business, automotive and real estate, join the one-day event and:
- Explore diverse and interesting career opportunities
- Meet the teams behind different tertiary institutions
- Get more hands-on information
- Find out about graduate programme and internship opportunities
- Meet other young achievers
- Enjoy great networking opportunities
- And, come and have some fun with lots of entertainment.
Visit Youth Day Expo on Thursday, 15th June at CTICC from 9h00 – 15h00.
Entry is free. Register here.
