The cost of being a student in South Africa in 2022

In this article, we take a look at the average cost of being a student in South Africa in 2022. We cover everything from tuition and accommodation to study materials and transport.

It is no secret that the cost of higher education has been on the rise for quite some time now, but what can you expect a year at university in 2022 to cost you? According to recent data, one can expect to pay on average upwards of R65 000 for the first year of tuition fees at South African universities in 2022 – and, on average, this is expected to rise to R107 600 by 2025 and as much as R165 600 by 2030. Many factors contribute to this sharp increase, including inflation, the need for universities to invest in new facilities and technology, and an increase in the number of students enrolling each year.

Other factors causing an increase in the cost of studying are increased tuition rates and fees, student accommodation, books and course materials, as well as living expenses. Of course, the average costs for students will vary depending on the university you attend.

You can expect to pay between R3 500 and R7 000 per month. Most universities provide students with meals (at an extra cost of around R2 000 per month) and basic amenities such as having common-room space for television, meetings and social interaction, as well as self-operating laundries. Many have pool and table tennis facilities, and some have access to a swimming pool. If you choose to rent a flat or house off-campus, or live in private student accommodation, you will need to budget for your own food, rent, utilities, and other expenses. Not all extracurricular activities and societies are free, so students also need to factor in the cost of these as well as entertainment expenditure when budgeting for their studies.

When it comes to study materials, you can expect to spend roughly R7 000 for stationery and books; at least R8 000 on an entry-level laptop and upwards of R3 500 on other educational resources. Don’t forget, you will need to budget for transport costs too. If you live off-campus, you will need to factor in the cost of petrol or public transport. If you live on-campus, you may be able to get a discount on your transport costs with shared travel arrangements or campus buses that shuttle students between classes to different campuses and residences. As you can see, the cost of being a student in South Africa can vary depending on your individual circumstances.