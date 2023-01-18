Trinityhouse top achievers are set to soar

Trinityhouse Matrics of 2022 have achieved 314 total distinctions, proving that hard work, resilience, and dedication pay off. These are their top achievers in this year’s Independent Examination Board (IEB) results.

The Trinityhouse Matric Class of 2022 –– have faced all challenges of a post-Covid world to achieve results that inspire all. Their resilience, perseverance, and grit are to be congratulated, as they achieved a 100% pass rate despite facing ongoing global social and economic upheaval. This year’s Matric results see Trinityhouse Little Falls learners achieved 95 distinctions in total, with 95% of the class earning Bachelor’s Degree passes. This is an exceptional achievement for this 10-year-old campus, which had 60 candidates in this year’s cohort. By contrast, 25-year-old Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge and its 110 candidates garnered 219 total distinctions – an average of 2 distinctions per Grade 12 learner at this campus, as well as a 93% Bachelor’s Degree pass rate.

When asked about their Matric year, the Trinityhouse Matric Class of 2022 enjoyed a challenging, invigorating year and are excited and optimistic to take on whatever the future holds. As you’ll see, they’ve been given a firm foundation in the future-based skills needed for life in the digital age through the traditions, teaching philosophies, and pursuit of excellence in academic, sports, culture, and social aspects that Trinityhouse schools embody. It’s no wonder the Deputy Head Girl of Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge, Nina Swart, was named Dux Scholar for 2022 – she attained an amazing 10 distinctions! She is planning on pursuing a B.Eng. in Data Engineering at Stellenbosch University and loved every minute of her 12 years at Trinityhouse.

“To be a Trinitonian for more than 12 years of my life has been the greatest blessing. I can safely say that I enjoyed every single part of my Matric year (excluding finals of course) and I thank God for blessing the Wolves of 2022 with memories we will hold in our hearts forever,” she says of her Matric year. As the elected Stickmaster of 2022 and Captain of the Brass Band, Tobias Petric had the task of keeping school spirit high at sporting events at Trinityhouse Randpark Ridge. He was also tasked with maintaining Trinityhouse traditions and the legacies of previous Matric classes while creating more as The Wolves of 2022. He says, “I had an amazing matric year that included many hours of tough academic work, but also many memorable sporting moments and countless unforgettable memories with my friends. Trinityhouse has prepared me to follow my dreams to study Biomedical Engineering at the University of the Witwatersrand.”

Here are the 2022 Trinityhouse Top Achievers – we are proud of them and cannot wait to see how they tackle the future:

10 distinctions: Nina Swart

9 distinctions: Lauren Bowman 8 distinctions:

Max Naude 6 distinctions: Jordan Dunne

Sheldyn Haikney Jennifer Le Roux Rene Mogohloane

5 distinctions: Piper Tewson Jenica Jacobs

Samantha Maasdam Sange Yenana 4 distinctions:

Savannah Braun Camryn Cheetham Megan Grobler

Nathan Le Roux Morgan McClintock Liahna Moodley

Timae Puckree Miguel de Freitas Alicia van Blomestein

3 distinctions: Jade du Plessis Jonathan Kalonji