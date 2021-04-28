UKZN makes CWUR Global 2000 List

By Sinegugu Ndlovu

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has been announced as one of the top 2.5% universities out of 19 788 worldwide, as the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) released its 2021-22 Global 2000 List.

Nationally and regionally (South Africa and Africa respectively), this puts UKZN in fourth place.

The Centre for World University Rankings - which publishes the largest academic rankings of global universities - is a leading consulting organisation providing policy advice, strategic insights and consulting services to governments and universities to improve educational and research outcomes.

CWUR publishes authoritative global university rankings, known for objectivity, transparency and consistency, which are trusted by students, academics, university administrators and governments from around the world.

The rankings are unique in that:

* Objective indicators are used for all four key pillars underlying the methodology of the ranking (quality of education, alumni employment, quality of faculty, research performance) with no reliance on surveys and university data submissions;

* Equal emphasis is put on the learning environment and research; and

* 19 788 universities are ranked according to their academic performance.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, DVC: Research (Acting) welcomed the latest CWUR, which he said “as usual”, confirmed the university’s continued position as a leading research-intensive university in Africa and the world.

“While there are many other attributes that characterise UKZN as a top university in Africa, and yet not considered by the CWUR, it is always a pleasure to see how we perform as an institution relative to our peers nationally and globally. It is in this light that we view the latest CWUR, and appreciate that we remain among the top universities in South Africa, Africa and the world. We shall endeavour to keep striving for excellence, increased growth and greater impact of this university as we journey together in the 21st Century,” he said.

UKZN makes CWUR Global 2000 List. Photo credit: Nomonde Mbhele

He added that UKZN could not have achieved this latest feat without the immense and tireless contribution from its academics and students who drive the institution’s research outputs, as well as the resulting scientific and societal impact.

“The alumni community of UKZN plays a major role in influencing the standing of the university nationally and internationally, and we are very grateful for their continued support long after they have left the institution. May all who support and remain part of UKZN continue to do as such, so that we can ensure the success and sustainability of this university,” he said.

Dr Nadim Mahassen, Centre for World University Rankings President congratulated the university, saying: “This is an outstanding achievement. Congratulations.”

For detailed information on the rankings, visit www.cwur.org