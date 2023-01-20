‘Uniquely different’ – 100% pass rates in three external examinations

“Excellence Belongs to the Zealous” is the motto of Ashton’s badge.
In one week Ashton celebrated the phenomenal results in the Cambridge A Level and AS Level Examinations, the Cambridge IGCSE examinations as well as a 100% Bachelor Degree Pass in the challenging IEB Examinations giving them a Hat Trick of 100% passes.
The Cambridge Class of 2022 returned an average of 5,7 distinctions per candidate, whilst the IEB student notched up distinctions equating to an average of 2,2 distinctions per candidate.
“Ashton is extremely proud of six students achieving in the top 1% Nationally in 5 subjects. Three of these students achieved in Business Studies, namely Fang-Ping Wu (97%); Nonjabula Mbonambi (95%) and Max Oliver (93%).
Top 1% Nationally was Matthew Sieling with 95% for Accounting, Kyra Rencken for Life Sciences (91%), Fang-Ping Wu for Consumer Studies (88%) and Rentia Burger for Afrikaans (95%).
On the Cambridge A Level Curriculum, top achiever Danielle Boshoff impressed with 11 distinctions and an average of 94,3%. Top AS Level student was Pia Govender with 6 distinctions and an average of 87,3%.
The top achiever in IGCSE recorded an average of 92,1% with five subjects above 90%. Seven students achieved a distinction in every subject they wrote. 56% of the students who wrote the IGCSE examinations achieved an average of 80% and above.
“We are so very proud of all the results as we have carried through our 100% pass rate on both the Cambridge and IEB Curriculum,” said Mr Andre Buys.
“I believe that every student was well supported emotionally and academically by our specialized staff on both curricula and I congratulate the staff on these results. Students need encouragement, support and prayers and we thank our Ashton families for nurturing these students through these very challenging examinations,” said Ms Caryn Brinkley – Senior College Head.
