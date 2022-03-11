WATCH: Study from home with the help of Creative Arts College

With more to do and less time it becomes harder to commit to developing yourself. Today’s technology provides opportunity for you to study from pretty much anywhere. With internet and a device, you cannot do so much including achieving that media qualification that have been yearning for. Creative Arts College offers a blended study option which allows you to study from home in a flexible manner. In this approach you still have access to qualified lecturers and the campus as needed.

Blended study accommodates for multiple methods of teaching and learning engagements. In this structure the student will engage with the college on a digital platform for theoretical learning whilst still having access to the campus facility and studios for practical sessions and master classes, according to a set schedule. The teaching methodology, roll-out plan and learning interactions have been structured to ensure that the required notional hours are covered accordingly. Students will be invited to master classes at designated campuses between 5 and 8 per year dependent on the programme. Students that cannot access venues must be able to engage via Zoom/online classes.

Students that embark on this mode of study must have a suitable device such as a laptop, access to the internet and a high level of discipline. Key points of blended studies include: Flexible, from home; set your own learning hours guided by the programmes roll-out plan.

Safe, work from the safety and comfort of your own home.

Secure, work off a secure digital platform with engaging course content.

Supported, assigned supervisor/Lecturer support with direct contact structures.

Balanced, independent work coupled with student interaction at master classes. For more info contact Creative Arts College on 0861086086 or check out their website www.creativearts.co.za