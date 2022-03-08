Partnership between Education Department and Road Traffic Management Corporation could see matriculants leaving school with their learner’s licence

The Department of Basic Education is working on a project with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) that will see learners being able to obtain their learner licences at schools.
Answering a written Parliamentary question, Minister Angie Motshekga revealed that Learner Road Safety education has been incorporated in the Open Source Life Orientation textbooks.
“The Department is collaborating with the RTMC in ensuring that learners can exit the schooling system having obtained a learner driver’s licence,” she said.
Motshekga said the Department of Basic Education has signed a collaborative protocol with the RTMC Learner Road Safety.
She said learner driver education was incorporated in the protocol.
“The RTMC is the authority in the issuing of learner and drivers licences, and they have limited budget and resources to implement this programme. The two departments share plans as required by the protocol and this is priority in the joint programmes,” she said.
IOL